Did Justin Timberlake step out on Jessica Biel?

On Saturday, photos went around online of Justin Timberlake getting cozy and flirting with his “Palmer” co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

They were seen taking a break from filming and hanging out at a New Orleans bar late at night.

Photos show Wainwright placing her hands on Timberlake’s knee. They were even seen holding hands at one point.

An insider said, “They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

Another source said, “They’re filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out. There is nothing going on between them.”

Neither Timberlake or Wainwright have addressed the rumors. Hmmmmm…still not sure what to think about this!