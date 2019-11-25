The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

Did Justin Timberlake step out on Jessica Biel?

Even though they were seen holding hands, they insist there is ‘Nothing Going on’ Between Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright

On Saturday, photos went around online of Justin Timberlake getting cozy and flirting with his “Palmer” co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

They were seen taking a break from filming and hanging out at a New Orleans bar late at night.

Photos show Wainwright placing her hands on Timberlake’s knee. They were even seen holding hands at one point.

An insider said, “They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

Another source said, “They’re filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out. There is nothing going on between them.”

Neither Timberlake or Wainwright have addressed the rumors.  Hmmmmm…still not sure what to think about this!

Justin Timberlake , mckinzie , tea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close