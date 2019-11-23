Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Britney Spears ‘The Zone’ Immersive Pop-Up Experience Inspired By Greatest Hits

Have you ever pretended to be Britney Spears in a Britney Spears music video growing up? Yeah? Same. In January 2020, you’re pretending will be taken to new heights in an immersive Los Angeles pop-up experience called “The Zone”.

The Zone’s webpage says the pop-up “is a 60-90 minute cutting-edge, interactive experience designed to stimulate all of your senses.” It is also “the only place where you can be a part of Britney’s music video worlds.”

According to Billboard, The exhibit will feature 10 rooms inspired by all of Britney’s biggest hits and most iconic music videos such as the locker rooms from “…Baby One More Time” and the galactic “Oops…I Did it Again” scenery. You can also roam and dance down the “Toxic” aisles of a commercial airline.

Tickets are currently on sale for a not so cheap price of $59.99 per person but just imagine all those instagram photo ops! Totally worth it in my opinion.

britney spears , britney spears music video , LA Britney Spears , the zone britney spears

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close