Billie Eilish Asks Kids “When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?”

Billie Eilish is for the kids! The title of her debut album, When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? is in the topic of conversation between Eilish and a group of children. In this clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live, she individually asks them, “when we fall asleep where do you think we go?” The answers are as imaginative as you would expect. “Anywhere!” says one boy. “Like the desert, India, the mummy times or the dinosaur times.”

Maybe the best part of the video is the follow up question, “where do you think our parents go?” Another boy hilariously replied, “they just stay in their bed and sometimes they wanna take off their pajama shirt.”

 

