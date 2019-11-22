Dustin
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Cancelled!

2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Show

Well this is annoying! Looks like, revenue and ratings are down so dunzo! According to Yahoo.com, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has gone to it’s lowest amount of viewers 3.27 million. To put that into perspective, at it’s peak, it was over 12 million viewers! OUCH! The company’s CFO said “This is a business that’s had challenges in lingerie now for three or four years and it’s going to take some time to stabilize it and get it back to where it should be,” Burgdoerfer said. “We believe the most important thing is the quality of the merchandise itself, the quality of our execution and selling in stores and online.” Well, hopefully the sales go back up and the show goes on!

