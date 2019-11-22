BTS May Have To Do Military Duty

WOW!! So, according to yahoo.com South Korea has “No Exceptions” policy when it comes to military service. That of course includes the guys from the insainly popular boy band K-Pop group BTS. When they turn 18 they will have to go through a physical which may lead to them having to do military service! I mean, they are technically still at war with North Korea. They have 600,000 people in their military. Apparently only about 45 people have been exempt from the military. That’s nuts!! I wonder what the BTSArmy’s gonna say about this. HAHA!! Pun Intended.

In case you may not know who they are, here’s the latest song they did with Halsey!

