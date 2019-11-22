Dustin
HomeDustin

BTS May Have To Do Military Duty

Fans Come Out In Droves To See K-Pop Band BTS Perform In Central Park

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

WOW!! So, according to yahoo.com South Korea has “No Exceptions” policy when it comes to military service. That of course includes the guys from the insainly popular boy band K-Pop group BTS. When they turn 18 they will have to go through a physical which may lead to them having to do military service! I mean, they are technically still at war with North Korea. They have 600,000 people in their military.  Apparently only about 45 people have been exempt from the military. That’s nuts!! I wonder what the BTSArmy’s gonna say about this. HAHA!! Pun Intended.

In case you may not know who they are, here’s the latest song they did with Halsey!

100.9 , BTS , Dustin Kross , Exempt , K-pop , military , radionow , South Korea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close