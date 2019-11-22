Coldplay has quit touring…for now

Coldplay Will Not Tour Until They Can Be Environmentally Friendly.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin says the band won’t tour in support of their new album. WHAT!?! This is typrically unheard of. He says tours need to be more environmentally friendly, and the hardest part to solve is the damage that airplane flying does.

Chris Martin shares the band’s dream of an environmentally friendly concert, but is not criticizing other bands who are touring. He says the band will resume touring most likely after they come up with solutions to rectify havoc it causes on environment.

