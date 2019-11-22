The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

Coldplay has quit touring…for now

Coldplay screengrab

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Coldplay Will Not Tour Until They Can Be Environmentally Friendly.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin says the band won’t tour in support of their new album. WHAT!?!  This is typrically unheard of.  He says tours need to be more environmentally friendly, and the hardest part to solve is the damage that airplane flying does.

Chris Martin shares the band’s dream of an environmentally friendly concert, but is not criticizing other bands who are touring.  He says the band will resume touring most likely after they come up with solutions to rectify havoc it causes on environment.

 

coldplay , mckinzie , tea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close