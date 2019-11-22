WATCH: The Grinch Crashes a Photo Shoot and Scares Poor Kids

A mom from New Jersey scared the heck out of her kids when the Grinch came and crashed their photo shoot! Instagram user @ashleymariemua posted the now viral video captioning it, “My kids couldn’t wait to meet the grinch this weekend! I’d say it went well.” The Grinch is scary, especially popping out of the trees like that! Hahah let’s be real. I don’t blame those little kids. I would’ve ran too.

After seeing this I had to bring this classic video back – it’s the scary Easter bunny!

In all seriousness, this would be traumatizing!!!

