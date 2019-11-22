Entertainment News
Baby Yoda Merchandise From The Mandalorian is Coming

One week ago, Baby Yoda first appeared in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+ and the world has not been the same since. I have been showing everybody pictures of Baby Yoda like he’s my child. He’s truly my newest obsession. It’s a little surprising though that Disney had no Baby Yoda merchandise readily available after the launch of Disney+. At first I thought maybe they didn’t anticipate the hype? No, it turns out the creators of The Mandalorian just didn’t want to spoil his appearance. Regardless, that issue is about to solved.

According to Variety.com, Disney will be releasing Baby Yoda merch including apparel and accessories here in a few days (so be on the lookout! Some sources are saying as early as Friday). Two T-shirts are already for sale on Amazon. Once the merchandise has been officially released, you can shop for Baby Yoda everything at Amazon.com, Kohls, Target, Macys, Hot Topic, BoxLunch, and Zazzle Disney Stores, shopDisney, and Disney theme parks will of course also carry the merch. Now you know what to get me for Christmas.

