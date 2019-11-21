Dustin
Crosswalk The Musical: Frozen 2 Edition [VIDEO]

OMG!! I love this so much! All the stars of the movie came together in a busy intersection to sing some of the hits from the Frozen Movies! Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff we’re all on hand to help make this happen and it’s amazing! It does take a minute or two to finally get to the point but it’s worth it. Or, you can scroll to 3:45 and start from there. The people reactions in there cars is awesome! I love when James Corden does this stuff. Such a great, fun TV moment for us all to share. HAHA!!

100.9 , Crosswalk , Dustin Kross , Frozen 2 , idina menzel , james corden , Jonathan Groff , Josh Gad , kristen bell , performance , radionow , singing , video

