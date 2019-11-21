Dustin
Sam Hunt Arrested!

Oh wow! According to Yahoo.com, Sam Hunt was arrest and charged early Thursday morning for DUI! He was released on bail for a $2500 bond. Apparently he was going the wrong way down a street and when asked for his license he hadded the cops his credit card and passport! Oh man! He was alone in the car thank goodness. Never want to put someone else’s life in Jeopardy. Let alone your own life! I mean, c’mon man. You have how much money? Uber, call a driver something! He blew a .173!! WOW! No reason for you to be getting into a car after drink that much and ruin everything you’ve worked for!

