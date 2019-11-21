It’s officially over for this beautiful couple.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have finalized their divorce.

The couple had announced their split in April 2018 after eight-years of marriage and a daughter.

Sources say their divorce was finalized this week!!! Both are said to be in a good place and amicable. They have moved on with their lives and have found other partners as well.

Dewan and boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee are currently expecting their first child together while Tatum is dating singer Jessie J. who ironically looks just like his ex wifey. Wishing them the best and amazing new energy in 2020.

