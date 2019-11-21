The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

It’s officially over!

It’s officially over for this beautiful couple.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have finalized their divorce.

The couple had announced their split in April 2018 after eight-years of marriage and a daughter.

Sources say their divorce was finalized this week!!!  Both are said to be in a good place and amicable.  They have moved on with their lives and have found other partners as well.

Dewan and boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee are currently expecting their first child together while Tatum is dating singer Jessie J. who ironically looks just like his ex wifey.  Wishing them the best and amazing new energy in 2020.

5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

mckinzie , tea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close