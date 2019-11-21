Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mallory’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Predictions

I’ve been watching The Masked Singer religiously every week, trying to unmask every contestant. I’ve even done my own research on a few. Only 7 contestants remain. I present you with my predictions for each:

Flamingo – Trust me, I’ve seen the Cheetah Girls 50+ times. And those vocals are so cheetahlicious. This has to be Adriene Bilon!

Leopard – The elegance, height, and being no stranger to the spotlight are the clues that leave me to think Rupal is the Leopard.

Rottweiler – Chris Daughtry… I just listened to 3 Chris Daughtry songs to compare voices and confirm this.

Mr. Fox – I really want to guess Jamie Foxx based on the clues… but Foxx as the Fox? Is that too easy?

Tree – I’m going with Rachel Ray on this one. Cooking and Christmas have been big clues associated with the tree. Plus Rachel has more of a deep, little bit of raspy voice similar to Tree’s.

Thingamajig – Let me say it one more time for the people in the back. Thingamjig is our very own Pacers guard, Victor Oladipo!! I’ve laid out all the evidence before here.

Butterfly – Butterfly was once part of a girl band that broke up, she’s referenced London as home, and mentions religion some in her clues. Michelle Williams has recorded gospel music, lived in London, and hellloooo Destiny’s Child!

You can watch The Masked Singer every Wednesday on Fox at 8/7c!

Masked Singer , Predictions

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close