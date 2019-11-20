Dustin
Celebrity Cameo’s With Lakers Dancers!! LOL!

James Corden

Source: Getty / Getty

Oh man! This is hilarious. Vanessa Williams, James Corden and Rob Gronkowski have a little dancing fun with the L.A. Laker cheerleaders during their half time performance. Please, don’t put any of these people on DWTS. I mean, Gronk goes all in with the high kick and all but man ain’t got no rhythm. HAHA!! Vanessa did a pretty good job. James, not so bad either!! Go James! HAHA!! Too funny!!

Here’s the video. Watch it and check it out for yourself. For real though, what in the world was James doing. Looking sexy man! HAHA!!

