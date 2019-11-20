Celebrity Cameo’s With Lakers Dancers!! LOL!

Oh man! This is hilarious. Vanessa Williams, James Corden and Rob Gronkowski have a little dancing fun with the L.A. Laker cheerleaders during their half time performance. Please, don’t put any of these people on DWTS. I mean, Gronk goes all in with the high kick and all but man ain’t got no rhythm. HAHA!! Vanessa did a pretty good job. James, not so bad either!! Go James! HAHA!! Too funny!!

Here’s the video. Watch it and check it out for yourself. For real though, what in the world was James doing. Looking sexy man! HAHA!!

Related: LOL: James Corden Gets Hilariously Trolled For Posting Photo He May Or May Not Have Known Was Photoshopped

Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/oX0BEJ1aVm — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: