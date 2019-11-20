Entertainment News
Billboard’s 100 Best Albums of the Decade

Let’s throwback to 2010 real quick. A time when Snooki hair bumps were in, the iPhone 4 was just hitting shelves, and Ariana Grande was best known for playing Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. A LOT has gone down since then and A LOT of music has been made. The Billboard staff picked their 100 favorite albums from the decade. Below are the top 20 albums. Check out the full list of the 100 favorite albums here. What are yours?

20. The Weeknd, House of Balloons (2011)

19. Taylor Swift, 1989 (2014)

18. Vampire Weekend, Modern Vampires of the City (2013)

17. Solange, A Seat at the Table (2016)

16. Drake, Take Care (2011)

15. Kendrick Lamar, good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

14. Katy Perry, Teenage Dream (2010)

13. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)

12. Daft Punk, Random Access Memories (2013)

11. Beyoncé, Beyoncé (2013)

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

10. Adele, 21 (2011)

9. Robyn, Body Talk (2010)

8. Ariana Grande, Thank U Next (2019)

7. Rihanna, Anti (2016)

6. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour (2018)

5. Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly (2016)

4. Taylor Swift, Red (2012)

3. Frank Ocean, Channel Orange (2012)

2. Beyoncé, Lemonade (2016)

1. Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

