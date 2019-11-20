News and Gossip
Diseny+ Accounts Hacked and Sold on Dark Web

Disney+ has been out for a week now and accounts are already being hacked into! According to, ZDNet.com, thousands of Disney+ accounts have already been hacked and are reportedly being posted on hacker forums for free. Some are even being sold on the black market for $3-11! I guess the demand for a $7/month streaming service is THAT high. A lot of hacked subscribes are taking to Twitter.

The investigation says that it’s likely the hackers used malware or a special software that records keyboard strokes to access some of the weaker passwords. It’s also possible that some subscribers used email and password combinations had been previously been stolen from other online services.

