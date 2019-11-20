Diseny+ Accounts Hacked and Sold on Dark Web

Disney+ has been out for a week now and accounts are already being hacked into! According to, ZDNet.com, thousands of Disney+ accounts have already been hacked and are reportedly being posted on hacker forums for free. Some are even being sold on the black market for $3-11! I guess the demand for a $7/month streaming service is THAT high. A lot of hacked subscribes are taking to Twitter.

logging into my disney plus and seeing 7 more accounts because i got hacked pic.twitter.com/LqofPHiF5h — sam ducey (@sducey98) November 19, 2019

wtf @disneyplus!!! How is it that someone has hacked into my account? I’ve been getting passcodes sent to my email consistently since last night and I open my account today to see someone has changed my password and created numerous profiles in my account. What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/V2Jr5qNgfM — Mariah Robinson (@mariahland) November 17, 2019

The investigation says that it’s likely the hackers used malware or a special software that records keyboard strokes to access some of the weaker passwords. It’s also possible that some subscribers used email and password combinations had been previously been stolen from other online services.

