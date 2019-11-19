Entertainment News
PICS: Billie Eilish Launches Kid’s Clothing Line

2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Billie Eilish is for the kids!  Billie announced recently that she was going to be launching a children’s clothing line…who knew it would be this adorable?!  Her unique style is now available in tiny sizes, so you can dress your kiddos up in Billie’s signature neon green look!  Her line, “Billie Eilish Kids” is available for purchase now on her website.  Check out some of these photos from the shoot!

This behind the scenes footage is too cute!

The launch comes just days after Billie released her latest single “everything i wanted.”

 

WATCH: Billie Eilish Perform on SNL

