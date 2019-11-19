Entertainment News
Post Malone Is Coming Back To Indy!

Post Malone Concert - Indy

Source: Brayden Bridgeman / Radio One Indy

JUST ANNOUNCED! Post Malone has added a second leg to The Runaway Tour!  Joining him will be Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.  Mark your calendars, Indy…HE’S COMING BACK!  Posty will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 9th.  Pre-sale tickets will start today (11/19) at 5pm, and on-sale to the general public Friday, 11/22.  Get your tickets here.

The last time Post was in town, he performed a sold out show at The Lawn at White River State Park, June 2018.  And we all remember what happened AFTER the show, he got some new face tats!  Will he keep the tradition alive and get some more tats when he comes to Indy in February?  We’ll see!

