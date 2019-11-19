Joe & McKinzie
“Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time” event coming in 2020

incognito hood jeopardy posted on the corner

Jeopardy fans…. Get excited!!!

“Jeopardy!” The Greatest of all time” event will premiere in January.

The three top winners in “Jeopardy!” history are going to face-off against each other in a prime time event in January. Brainpower versus Brainpower.
Show alums Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will go for the title of top champion on “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.”

THIS. IS. AWESOME.

The first contestant to win three matches receive $1 million. The other two will receive $250,000.

The special will air between January 7th-16th at 8 PM Eastern Time on ABC. Alex Trebek will host.

