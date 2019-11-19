Fashion
Glittery Coffins Exist and They Are Extra AF

When I die, bury me in a glitter coffin. I’m so serious. If you’re someone who always made a statement, lived a life full of color, or just appreciated the more sparkly things in life then why wouldn’t you to go out in style! The Glitter Coffin Company in the U.K. sells made-to-order coffins and boxes for ashes decorated in sparkly glitter!

There’s a wide range of colors available such as lilac, ice blue, rose gold, and opal white just to name a few. Oh and good news -the coffins can be shipped worldwide.

These coffins are EXTRA AF and honestly way prettier than me.

