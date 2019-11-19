WATCH: Quenton Nelson’s Keg Stand Celebration

Quenton Nelson’s touchdown did not count but what did, is his hilarious keg stand celebration on Sunday! The Colts looked to Nelson to fight his way through and secure a 1-yard TD to up their 10-7 lead against the Jaguars. The play was initially ruled as a touchdown so the All-Pro offensive lineman showed out with a unforgettable on-field group celebration. The Colts hoisted Nelson up into an impressive kegstand on the back of Mark Glowinski.
WISH TV’s Olivia Ray, shared the backstory of the kegstand on Twitter.
Quenton Nelson has officially achieved legend status after this one.
