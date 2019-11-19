WATCH: Quenton Nelson’s Keg Stand Celebration

Quenton Nelson’s touchdown did not count but what did, is his hilarious keg stand celebration on Sunday! The Colts looked to Nelson to fight his way through and secure a 1-yard TD to up their 10-7 lead against the Jaguars. The play was initially ruled as a touchdown so the All-Pro offensive lineman showed out with a unforgettable on-field group celebration. The Colts hoisted Nelson up into an impressive kegstand on the back of Mark Glowinski.

Quenton Nelson: ✅All-Pro Guard

✅Elite red zone option

✅All-time touchdown celebrator pic.twitter.com/16B84YtwNj — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 17, 2019

WISH TV’s Olivia Ray, shared the backstory of the kegstand on Twitter.

MUST WATCH: The story behind Quenton Nelson's LEGENDARY keg stand touchdown celebration.@BigQ56 breaks it all down for me post game. #coltswatch8 pic.twitter.com/BNWLUZbIqE — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) November 18, 2019

Quenton Nelson has officially achieved legend status after this one.

