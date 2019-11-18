The Taylor Swift Music Saga Continues…

Taylor took to social media last week explaining that she feels Scooter Braun is treating her wrong about her music and that she wouldn’t be able to perform her old songs at the AMA’s this weekend. Whelp, as of today that all changed. At least now there’s some sort of agreement! According to Yahoo.com, Big Machine Label Group, Taylor’s old label now owned by Scooter Braun, and Dick Clark Productions have reached an agreement. The agreement includes the AMA’s this weekend. Looks like she’ll be able to perform her music after all. BMLG’s issue was that having it recorded on the TV is considered a new recording of Taylor’s music that they now own. She cannot rerecord her music until next year or something like that.

