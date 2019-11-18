Dustin
HomeDustin

The Taylor Swift Music Saga Continues…

2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Taylor took to social media last week explaining that she feels Scooter Braun is treating her wrong about her music and that she wouldn’t be able to perform her old songs at the AMA’s this weekend. Whelp, as of today that all changed. At least now there’s some sort of agreement! According to Yahoo.com, Big Machine Label Group, Taylor’s old label now owned by Scooter Braun, and Dick Clark Productions have reached an agreement. The agreement includes the AMA’s this weekend. Looks like she’ll be able to perform her music after all. BMLG’s issue was that having it recorded on the TV is considered a new recording of Taylor’s music that they now own. She cannot rerecord her music until next year or something like that.

Related: Taylor Swift vs. Scooter &amp; Scott: What You Need To Know

100.9 , amas , american music awards , Dustin Kross , Music , old , perform , performance , radionow , scooter braun , taylor swift

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close