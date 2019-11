The holidays are here and we want to make sure every kid in Indianapolis has a gift for the holidays. But, we need your help. We are collecting toys now through Dec. 18th. So, grab a new or gently used toy and bring it down to our Radio One Office located at 21 East St. Joseph Street.

Stay tuned for more locations and other way you can help us bring a smile to many kids in Indy!

