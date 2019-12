The holidays are here and we want to make sure every kid in Indianapolis has a gift for the holidays. But, we need your help. We are collecting toys now through Dec. 18th. So, grab a new or gently used toy and bring it down to our Radio One Office located at 21 East St. Joseph Street. The office is open Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM.

You can also drop off your toys on December 11th from 6-8pm at the Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

