Colts RB Marlon Mack Has Surgery On Fractured Right Hand

Oh no! This is not good, not good at ALL! Indianapolis Colts running back, Marlon Mack left Sunday’s game against the Jaguars early with a hand injury. Coach Frank Reich revealed that Mack fractured his right had and had surgery on it. There currently is no timetable on Mack’s return, but he is ruled out for the match up against the Texans this Thursday night. (Well this sucks for me, because Mack is one of my starting RBs on my fantasy football team)

Frank Reich at the podium. He confirms #Colts RB Marlon Mack did fracture his hand and had a procedure this morning. Obviously out Thursday vs. Texans and doesn’t know how much time he’ll miss at this point. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 18, 2019

Before Mack left in the third quarter, he had 14 carries for 109 rushing yards, and a touchdown.

It’s rumored Mack could return in the next few weeks, and will be able to play with a splint on his hand. Well, my fantasy team will miss you dearly! Get better soon, Mack. At least we have this Quenton Nelson keg stand TD celebration to ease the pain.

They might have taken @BigQ56's touchdown away. But we'll always have this. pic.twitter.com/qoh9Znt1n9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 17, 2019

