Indy's Connection: Being Big (Brothers and Sisters) For Kids and Indiana State Police's Winter Tips

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with Whitney Smith, Director of Corporate Partnerships & Marketing, and Camile Brugh, Senior Director of Mentoring Relationships & Program Outcomes, of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana about Giving Tuesday, upcoming events, and the benefits of the program for both bigs and littles. Joe Pesh from RadioNOW 100.9’s morning show Joe and McKinzie also talks about his experience being a big brother and how much it has impacted his life. You can sign up to be a big brother or big sister by visiting bebigforkids.org.

Sargent John Perrine, the Public Information Officer for the Indianapolis District of the Indiana State Police, also stopped by the studio to share some tips for safe traveling this holiday and winter season. You can see his turn signal video and other safety tips by following Sgt. Perrine on Twitter.

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9.

 

big brothers , big sisters , Indiana state police , indy's connection , metheny , winter

