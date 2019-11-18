Kylie Jenner Sells 51% of Beauty and Cosmetic Brands

RHIIIIIIIIIIIISE AND SHHIIIIIIIIIIIIIINE! Kylie Jenner probably woke up singing the hell out of that because she’s now $600 million richer! Yes, Kylie has reportedly sold 51% of her beauty and costmetic brands, which are worth over $1.2 billion. WOWZAS!
Another cosmetics brand, Coty Inc. purchased over half of Jenner’s company and now has plans to expand her brands overseas. She made a statement saying, “I’m excited to partner with Coty to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world.”
Earlier this year it was revealed that Kylie was on track to be one of the youngest billionaires. This purchase just puts more money in Kylie’s designer handbag.
It’s being reported that Coty stocks are up 3% since the purchase.
Kylie is still going to be focused on her brands, even though she owns less than majority of her company. Jenner stated, “This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse.”