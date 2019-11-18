Kylie Jenner Sells 51% of Beauty and Cosmetic Brands

RHIIIIIIIIIIIISE AND SHHIIIIIIIIIIIIIINE! Kylie Jenner probably woke up singing the hell out of that because she’s now $600 million richer! Yes, Kylie has reportedly sold 51% of her beauty and costmetic brands, which are worth over $1.2 billion. WOWZAS!

Another cosmetics brand, Coty Inc. purchased over half of Jenner’s company and now has plans to expand her brands overseas. She made a statement saying, “I’m excited to partner with Coty to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world.”

Kylie Jenner is selling 51% of Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million to Coty, the beauty company that owns CoverGirl and Clairol. Statement from Kylie: pic.twitter.com/1CEHxguWIt — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) November 18, 2019

Earlier this year it was revealed that Kylie was on track to be one of the youngest billionaires. This purchase just puts more money in Kylie’s designer handbag.

Coty wants to take Kylie global. A couple slides from its presentation tout her international potential: pic.twitter.com/TdNZADaPSu — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) November 18, 2019

It’s being reported that Coty stocks are up 3% since the purchase.

$COTY up 3% after signing $600 million deal with Kylie Jenner brands https://t.co/eT4iOyxV61 pic.twitter.com/iQ1LeTi3iY — OK Sam Ro 📈 (@SamRo) November 18, 2019

Kylie is still going to be focused on her brands, even though she owns less than majority of her company. Jenner stated, “This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse.”

