Lizzo Being Sued For Defamation Against Postmates Courier

A couple of months ago, Lizzo accused a Postmastes delievery courier of stealing her food on Twitter. Doing so, she identified the driver by her first name and even shared her photo in the post, saying, “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. She lucky I don’t fight no more.” Lizzo was quick to apologize though after realizing the power of her platform and the damage that might come to the driver.

The social media apology didn’t cut it though for Tiffany Wells. According to the lawsuit obtained by Pitchfork, “Wells is suing the artist for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false light invasion of privacy.” She claims she was forced to quit her Postmates job and has even received threats. She now lives with constant fear, anxiety, and humiliation.

The lawsuit details the story that Wells made several attempts to reach Lizzo once she arrived to drop off her food but received no response. According to Postmates’ policy, drivers are permitted to leave the location if they cannot get in touch with the customer after five minutes.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: