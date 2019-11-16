Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo Being Sued For Defamation Against Postmates Courier

A couple of months ago, Lizzo accused a Postmastes delievery courier of stealing her food on Twitter. Doing so, she identified the driver by her first name and even shared her photo in the post, saying, “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. She lucky I don’t fight no more.”  Lizzo was quick to apologize though after realizing the power of her platform and the damage that might come to the driver.

The social media apology didn’t cut it though for Tiffany Wells. According to the lawsuit obtained by Pitchfork, “Wells is suing the artist for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false light invasion of privacy.” She claims she was forced to quit her Postmates job and has even received threats. She now lives with constant fear, anxiety, and humiliation.

The lawsuit details the story that Wells made several attempts to reach Lizzo once she arrived to drop off her food but received no response. According to Postmates’ policy, drivers are permitted to leave the location if they cannot get in touch with the customer after five minutes.

lizzo , Lizzo legal , Lizzo postmates , Lizzo sued

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close