The Motorola Razr Flip Phone is Making a Comeback

Throwback to the golden age of flip phones. When everyone had custom signatures and ringtones, and “accidentally” going online would cause instant panic because you would be charged extra. The Motorola Razr is being revived from the crypt and will be available to buy December 26th for $1500!

Although it still features a foldable screen, obviously this is not the same phone from 15 years ago. Motorola’s head of product development, Glenn Schultz told the BBC, “with the new Razr we had to rethink how to engineer a phone. Our zero-gap hinge allowed us to bring to market a device that folds completely in half. Many didn’t believe we could do it, but let me tell you, it’s fun to work on something that everyone thinks is impossible.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: