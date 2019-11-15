Meteor Shower This Weekend!!

I am such a nerd when it comes to Astrology and space. This will be super cool. The Leonid Meteor shower is this weekend. It’s called Leonid because it’s coming from the Leo constellation. They say there’s going to be about 15 an HOUR!! Best time to watch is Sunday night into Monday morning with the best of the best being after midnight. Apparently, the Earth is going through the tail of a comet and that’s why we see the meteor shower. That’s pretty cool!

If you are hoping to photograph it here are a few tips from nasa -> Meteor Shower Pics

Related: Asteroid 2011: How To See ‘2005 YU55’ From Earth

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: