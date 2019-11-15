Dustin
Spongebob Trailer With…Keanu Reeves? [VIDEO]

Keanu Reeves

Source: Xilla Valentine / John Wick 2

HAHA!! Keanu reeves make a quick cameo in the new Spongebob trailer! He kind of looks like Jesus. Think that’s why they decided to use him? Hmmm… I guess we may never know! I do love the fact that he goes from John Wick 3 to Spongebob. I guess we can call that versatility. HAHA!

This is the 3rd Spongebob movie. In this one, he’s looking for his lost pet snail. All the normal characters are in this one and a few new ones too!

Movie is due out May 2020!

 

