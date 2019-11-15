Taylor Swift vs. Scooter & Scott: What You Need To Know

WOW! Where to begin? As a Swiftie since “Tim McGraw” buying, listening, and loving Taylor’s music, this whole situation is incredibly heartbreaking. Earlier this year it was made known that Scooter Braun and his company Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Records for $300 million. This means Scooter Braun owns every album Taylor has made, except for her most recent, Lover. Taylor made it known at the time that she was upset by the purchase with a lengthy social post.
Well, more has come to light on the situation. Taylor is being honored at the upcoming AMAs with the “Artist of the Decade” award, where she is supposed to perform a medley of her biggest hits. She also just announced that a Netflix documentary about her life is in the works. In a statement posted by Taylor, Scooter Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta will allegedly not allow her to perform an of her past work.
Big Machine has since released a statement, claiming Taylor’s statement was false. Her former label also claims that she owes them millions of dollars.
Taylor’s PR rep, Tree Paine, made the following statement on twitter backing up Taylor’s claims, and stating that Big Machine actually owes Taylor $7.9 million.
Despite this whole situation being incredibly messy, there have been a few fellow musicians and celebrities to speak up on her behalf.