Kate Hudson wants you to drink more vodka!

'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Kate Hudson has launched her own vodka company.

She announced the arrival of King St. Vodka, her own spirit brand!!!

Hudson first decided to dive into the world of spirit production when she realized that there were no major female-founded vodka companies on the market.

And she has a whole lot of ventures under her belt, including cofounding the activewear brand Fabletics as well as a fashion line called Happy X Nature.

Kate says the name, King St., comes from the name of the street she used to live on in New York. She has great memories from her place there, hosting parties for friends.

Very cool!  Cannot wait to try this gluten free, non GMO, crafted with alkaline water Vodka.

Bottoms up!

