Scientists Are Trying To Make Your Dog Live Longer

If you have a four legged friend you know the hardest thing in life is when they pass away. What if they could live longer? Scientists are looking for 10,000 dogs for the largest-ever study of aging. The project will collect vet records, DNA samples, gut microbes, and information on food and walks. Five hundred dogs will test a pill that could slow the aging process. To nominate a pet, owners can visit the Dog Aging Project’s website. The National Institute on Aging is paying for the $23 million project because dogs and humans share the same environment, get the same diseases, and dogs’ shorter lifespans allow quicker research results. I’m going to try and sign my dogs Benny and Paddington up today!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: