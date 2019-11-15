Entertainment News
Get Paid $1,000 to Watch 24 Hallmark Christmas Movies in 12 Days

I love these challenges. They help me realize my true talent of binge-watching. CenturyLink wants to pay you $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days! I’m pretty sure I already do this every year so I’m down to get paid for it.

Young couple decorating a Christmas tree.

Source: gilaxia / Getty

According to CenturyLinkQuote.com, these are the only requirements:

  1. You don’t like Christmas—you love it.
  2. You must be over 18-years-old and be a U.S. resident.
  3. You must document the Christmas movie marathon with your followers on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. They also want you to share honest reviews of the movies.

Fill out your application here if you think you think you can handle all the cheesey rom-com-ness of Hallmark Christmas movies.

