Worst Baby Names of 2019

Let’s be real, there are some pretty terrible baby names out there. I try not to judge but sometimes when I’m scrolling through Facebook and see one of my friends is having a baby and I see their chosen name I literally stop and say “WTF.” Parents.com has rounded up and ranked the worst baby names of the year! If you are an expecting parent, try to lay off these names if you love your child.

Worst Boy Names of 2019

Kingmessiah — I do like the name King but the messiah part is a little too much Yugo — cute for a dog maybe Cub — again cute for a dog Axis — just go with Axle Manson — as in Charles Manson? Pinches — I don’t get it Xxayvier — this is actually a cute one Cletus — this sounds kinda dirty Danger — “stay away from Danger” I can hear it on the playground now Stylez — pass but I do like the Z on the end

Worst Girl Names of 2019

Shy — well we do have Chi as in Chicago West… Mattel — just go with Barbie Cyncere — they’ll be sending their emails like “sincerely, Cyncere” Chardonnay — mmm my favorite white wine Khalessi — awkward considering how GOT ended Starlett — it’s pretty but kinda pornstar-ish Blaykelee — this is honestly hard to even say Any — so are we just choosing random three letter words now Vegas — was Vegas conceived in Vegas bc that’s my guess Pansy – why would you ever

