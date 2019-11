Whelp!! People Magazine announced their Sexiest Man Alive and some people aren’t happy! John Legend got the big acknowledgement but many feel it should have been Jason Momoa! Including, Wendy Williams. According to Yahoo.com, in an interview she said “When I think about a sexy man I’m not thinking ‘John Legend,’ and “If I could think of one person it would be Jason Momoa,”

Of course, John Legends amazing wife had a few things to say about her husband being picked…HAHA!!

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

