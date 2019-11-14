And The CMA Goes Too…

The CMA’s were Wednesday night the 13th. Lot’s of big winners and crossover performances, which was really cool!! Halsey looked amazing up there with the super talented Lady Antebellum!
Here are all the big winners from last nights awards!
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks — WINNER
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton — WINNER
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Album of the Year
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
GIRL – Maren Morris — WINNER
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford — WINNER
“GIRL” – Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
“God’s Country” – Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally
“Tequila” – Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves — WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs — WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion — WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae