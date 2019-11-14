LISTEN: New Khalid ‘Up All Night’

Khalid is back at it again, dropping fire on us! After a week of some teasing on social media, he has released his new song called “Up All Night.” Of course, he let his mom have a listen before anyone else.

Take a listen! What do you think?

Many fans on Twitter noted the fun vibe of the song, but the lyrics were a tad sad.

I hope this song makes you guys feel good — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 14, 2019

this song is sad/happy at the same time — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 14, 2019

Khalid apparently wrote this song while he was out on tour. He collaborated writing this song with Digi and Chrome Sparks who also helped produce the track.

my favorite song ever https://t.co/GSa1HTQCU9 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 14, 2019

No word yet on if this song will be included on his upcoming EP.

should I drop a single before the EP — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) October 31, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: