LISTEN: New Khalid ‘Up All Night’

Khalid

Khalid is back at it again, dropping fire on us!  After a week of some teasing on social media, he has released his new song called “Up All Night.”  Of course, he let his mom have a listen before anyone else.

Take a listen!  What do you think?

Many fans on Twitter noted the fun vibe of the song, but the lyrics were a tad sad.

Khalid apparently wrote this song while he was out on tour.  He collaborated writing this song with Digi and Chrome Sparks who also helped produce the track.

No word yet on if this song will be included on his upcoming EP.

Khalid , listen , Music , New Song , Single , up all night

