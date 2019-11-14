Entertainment News
Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos

3rd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals

Can you say BFF goals?  Selena recently got inked with her good friend and co-writer, Julia Michaels.

 

The two got dainty matching arrow tattoos and it’s pretty adorable!  Selena posted several pictures on her Instagram story of the process, and of the finished tat.

How cute is this?!

The two share a deep bond.  Selena recently crashed Julia Michaels’ show in LA, and joined her on stage to perform “Anxiety.”  Check out the performance here!

My love, my heart and my soul @juliamichaels 🖤

