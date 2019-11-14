The Tea With McKinzie
Angie still has bad feels about Brad

84th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Angelina Jolie is still upset with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie split from hubs Brad Pitt over three years ago, but she apparently still has ‘bitter’ feelings toward him.

Sources say Angie feels like he has turned the lives of their six children upside down.

She would love to live abroad, but has to live where Brad wants her to live for the sake of the kids.
Alot of divorced folks face this issue!

An insider said, ’Brad wanted the kids to have stability while Angie always said they were giving the children an idyllic childhood by exposing them to different countries, languages and experiences.’

Angie reportedly never wants to get married again.

They have yet to finalize their divorce but do share physical and legal custody of the kids.

Ang, if you don’t want him…I’ll take him! Mr. Pitt – Call me!
