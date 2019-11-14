Joe's Need To Know News
I Bet You’ve Never Seen A Gender Reveal Like This

Gender Reveals keep on getting crazier and crazier. It started out with people cutting into cakes to reveal a blue or pink inside. Then people started smashing things with baseball bats to reveal the gender of the baby. People have used animals like hippos and gators to bite into watermelons to reveal a jello filled inside. It’s even gotten so crazy that people have had gender reveals with explosions and one woman lost her life. This gender reveal however was much safer and if my wife Lindsey’s becomes pregnant I’m gonna beg her to let me do this Hilarious Gender Reveal.

