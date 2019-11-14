Indy
HomeIndy

Is Eating Breadsticks with Cheese Only an Indiana Thing?

I thought the answer to this was “no” my entire life but through all my recent travels across the country and all of my late night pizza orders, I started coming to a crazy realization that your classic order of breadsticks with a side of cheese is not universal! The first time I ever tried to order this out of state the guy really thought I was joking. I really thought he was joking with me that he had never heard of such a thing. Apparently I am not the only Hoosier to notice this according to reddit. I did a little experiment and here is what I concluded: Bread sticks and cheese are a very regional thing. Now I’m pretty sure there are exceptions to this – the places outside of Indiana that are eating breadsticks right, but I called some pizza places at random and here’s what I got:

breadsticks , Cheese , Indiana , Midwest , Only in Indiana , pizza , Regional

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close