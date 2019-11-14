Is Eating Breadsticks with Cheese Only an Indiana Thing?

I thought the answer to this was “no” my entire life but through all my recent travels across the country and all of my late night pizza orders, I started coming to a crazy realization that your classic order of breadsticks with a side of cheese is not universal! The first time I ever tried to order this out of state the guy really thought I was joking. I really thought he was joking with me that he had never heard of such a thing. Apparently I am not the only Hoosier to notice this according to reddit. I did a little experiment and here is what I concluded: Bread sticks and cheese are a very regional thing. Now I’m pretty sure there are exceptions to this – the places outside of Indiana that are eating breadsticks right, but I called some pizza places at random and here’s what I got:

Yeah I’m pretty sure this is only an Indiana thing… so I called some pizza places around the country and they thought I was crazy @RadioNOW1009 pic.twitter.com/1BoLKoRHJI — Mallory Moreno (@malloryonthemic) November 14, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: