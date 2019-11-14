LISTEN: Taylor Swift Drops ‘Lover’ Remix with Shawn Mendes

It’s November 13th! We should’ve known something special was coming on Taylor’s lucky 13 day. Prepare to be swept off your feet by this gorgeous remix of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ with Shawn Mendes – or as Taylor calls it, a “collaborashawn.” Shawn, his charm, and his voice are perfect for this song! I think I’m now a fan of this more than the original. Taylor shared a video on Twitter along with the release saying that “he has taken ‘Lover’ and he has re-written parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer.”

Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @ShawnMendes rn –

I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!https://t.co/BOxfgBKv1a pic.twitter.com/0dFyd1Lk5O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2019

Check out the full song!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: