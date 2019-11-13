PICS: Puppy Born With Extra Tail on Face Getting All The Love

What’s cuter than a puppy? A puppy that’s a little different, that’s what! Meet Narwhal the puppy! He’s going viral because he was born with an extra tail on his face. It’s obvious how he got his name. Seriously, look at that face!
The face-tail doesn’t seem to slow him down any!
Scrubs actor, Zach Braff posed the most logical question, “Can he wag it?” Apparently the answer is no, but really, that would be something!
Narwhal was apparently found wandering the streets with another stray dog. Read more about Mac’s Mission, the rescue that is currently caring for him, below!
