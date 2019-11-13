PICS: Puppy Born With Extra Tail on Face Getting All The Love

What’s cuter than a puppy? A puppy that’s a little different, that’s what! Meet Narwhal the puppy! He’s going viral because he was born with an extra tail on his face. It’s obvious how he got his name. Seriously, look at that face!

This is Narwhal. He was born with an extra tail on his forehead. It hasn’t wagged yet but he’s working on it. 14/10 always read the instructions before assembling your puppy pic.twitter.com/ge8B0KlLa3 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 13, 2019

The face-tail doesn’t seem to slow him down any!

Scrubs actor, Zach Braff posed the most logical question, “Can he wag it?” Apparently the answer is no, but really, that would be something!

CAN HE WAG IT?!?!?!

ANSWER ME IMMEDIATELY!!!!

I NEED HIM. https://t.co/nGqNH0gW8H — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 13, 2019

Narwhal was apparently found wandering the streets with another stray dog. Read more about Mac’s Mission, the rescue that is currently caring for him, below!

Narwhal was found roaming the streets in the cold along with another older dog. The rescue that took him in is called Mac’s Mission, and you can learn more about them here: https://t.co/7bi7xlrkVW — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 13, 2019

