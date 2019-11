Harry Styles Announces 2020 World Tour

Harry Styles is a pretty busy guy at the moment. He’s dropping new music, hosing AND performing on SNL...oh, and announcing he’s going on a world tour! If you’re hoping to see him in Indy, sorry, but your closest shows are going to be Chicago, Detroit, or Cleveland.

Harry Styles Love on Tour 2020 U.S. Dates

June 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 6 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

August 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

The Love On Tour 2020 kicks off April 15th in the UK. Presale tickets start November 18, while general public sales begin on November 22nd.

