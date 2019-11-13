This Idea Is Genius And Every Store Should Have This Option For Shoppers

Every store needs to do this. Sephora in Europe let’s customers grab different baskets if they want assistance or not. #jntkn pic.twitter.com/NTQEjDieUP — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) November 13, 2019

I love this idea and think every store should have this option. Sephora stores in Europe are now offering customers two different shopping baskets. One basket has is red and tells employees that you want help or assistance. The other basket is black let’s store employees know that you don’t want assistance and to leave you alone. Whoever came up with this idea deserves a pay raise. I do almost all of my shopping online and when I do go into a store I already know what I want so while the employee is trying to be nice and help out it just slows me down from getting my crap and leaving. What do you think about the new basket option?

