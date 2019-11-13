tv
WATCH: Teaser for Netflix’s New, ‘Selena: The Series’

The story of Selena Quintanilla's life is one that deserves to be told again and again. Which is why I am so excited for Netflix's 'Selena: The Series,' although I'm not sure how Jennifer Lopez's portrayal will ever be topped. Christian Serratos will play Selena in what Netflix calls "a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise." The series will also Noemi Gonzalez as Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla, Siedy Lopez as her mother Marcella and Madison Taylor Baez as a younger version of Selena. Gabriel Chavarria will portray Selena's older brother A.B. Quintanilla, and Ricardo Chavira will play her father, Abraham Quintanilla.

Selena: The Series will be available to watch on Netflix in 2020 with six hour-long episodes. The very first teaser previews Serratos preparing for her role in Selena’s iconic purple sequins dress and even rehearsing “Como La Flor :

