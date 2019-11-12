Entertainment News
Here’s the First SCOOB! Trailer

Scooby Doo and Shaggy just put me all in my feels. The very first trailer for the upcoming new animated movie, SCOOB! has arrived and it looks pretty good. Right away the trailer reveals how my favorite cartoon duo, Scooby and Shaggy, met and how Scobby-Doo got his name! The movie has a pretty star-studded voice cast with Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne and Gina Rodriguez as Velma. Shaggy is voiced by Will Forte and Scooby by Frank Welker, who has been the Scooby voice since 2002.  SCOOB! will be in theaters in May 2020.

