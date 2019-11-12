Drake Got Booed Off Stage

Superstar Drake was booed off stage Sunday after appearing as a surprise guest at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. The headliner was kept a secret, but fans were guessing and even expecting to see Frank Ocean as the final act. The crowd is very disappointed to see Drake come out instead:

Here’s a video from Camp Flog Gnaw. Drake: “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?” Some fans boo loudly. One yells “No!” Drake seemingly cuts his set short & ends the show there. “It’s been love.”pic.twitter.com/n1BYrvLThc — Andrés Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) November 11, 2019

Tyler, the Creator shared his feelings about the situation on Twitter and even made his Twitter bio say: “embarrassed by fans right now”

LIKE, I LOVE THAT SONG AND THOUGHT THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN…….HE REALLY DID THAT FOR ME AND I APPRECIATE IT BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE TO COME AT ALL, SEE OUR WORLDS COME TOGETHER WAS SO GREAT IN THEORY — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

Click the tweet to see the whole rant. Drake reportedly on the other hand, is calling it a “moment of humility which is always welcomed” adding, “was just not my night. Wasn’t who they wanted to see”.

