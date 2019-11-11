Indy’s Connection: Resources For Veterans

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with Christa Sutton, Suicide Prevention Case Manager for the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, and Pete Cowden, Wayne Township‘s Veteran’s Service Officer. They talk about their organization’s resources, mental health in the military, and much more.

To access the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Veterans, visit vsc.ooo.

If you or someone you know needs emergency suicide prevention assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). Press 1 to access resources specifically for veterans on the Veterans Crisis Line.

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9.

